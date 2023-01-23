Indiana Police Were Called Out to Round Up a Very Peculiar Group of Animals (That Were Most Definitely NOT Bison)

The Noblesville, Indiana Fire Department received a very curious call on Monday, January 9th about some peculiar animals roaming about. An alert was placed on Twitter by the fire department to let motorists in the area know there were some bison on the loose.

Just Doin' Some Bison Chasin'

The brown furry creatures were, at first, believed to be bison as they were being corralled from neighborhood yards around the Hazel Dell Parkway. Noblesville Police also posted photos to social media.

NPD Days A officers with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Indiana had the opportunity to corral bison! The bison is the US symbol of unity, resilience, and healthy landscapes and communities. Another instance of different departments working together to keep Noblesville safe!

About half an hour into the ordeal, the fire department updated the public that the mysterious critters weren't bison at all, they were yaks. They had been returned to their rightful home and were no longer roaming freely.

Noblesville police department made a humorous update as well:

“Edit: Animal identification was not covered at the academy,” officials wrote. “These are yaks, and while they may not be as regal as bison, it was still a fun call.”

What's a Yak?

This was most certainly, a cute case of mistaken identity, but what exactly is a yak and where are they native to? Yaks are a species of cattle also called grunting ox or hairy cattle. They are predominantly found in the Himalayan regions of the Indian subcontinent and include the areas in and around the Tibetan Plateau, Mongolia, and Serbia.

