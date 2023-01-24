Indiana Has a Real Life ‘CLIFFORD’ – a Big Red Dog Hoping to Get Adopted

The inspiration for our Pet of the Week's name is obvious (kinda). His name is CLIFFORD because he's a big red dog (kinda), and he is available for adoption at It Takes a Village,

CLIFFORD is a beautiful Lab mix, between 2-3 years old, and weighing in around 60 pounds. Our friends at ITV tell us that CLIFFORD has been amazing when he gets to go out on those free rent-a-dog outings. One of his recent renters said that CLIFFORD was "such a good boy!! He rode in the car well with his nose in the wind, bird and people watched, and was ready to give kisses and get belly rubs after his walk."

CLIFFORD is patiently waiting to meet that special someone and find a loving forever home. Maybe that could be you? If you think you might be interested in adopting CLIFFORD, please go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once approved, you can set up a meet & greet to see if he's a good fit for your situation.

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

