How to Help with Newburgh Tornado Cleanup or Get Cleanup Help if Your Home Was Hit

You know what they say - March comes in like a lion goes out like a... well, nevermind.

Saturday night, around 8 PM severe weather struck the tri-state and not one but two tornadoes ripped through several homes and caused some extensive damage.

In an already trying time, there have been no shortage of helpers. First responders were immediately called in from throughout the tri-state to aid in the efforts. And now, volunteers from around the tri-state are being asked to come help with the cleanup efforts.

If you are looking for a way to help, the non-profit located in Newburgh, Binding Thread posted "We are partnered with Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief. Lenny Carr is an SP team leader and has the disaster relief truck stocked with chain saws, clean up tools to help with storm damage from last night if anyone is in immediate need today."

I talked to Ali Rugan who, along with her husband, founded the orphan ministry and fair trade Binding Thread in Newburgh, IN. She told me that her father is the team leader with Samaritan's Purse and that the disaster relief truck is always located in Newburgh but so far, it has only needed to be deployed to disasters outside of the tri-state. They go out and help clean up disaster areas free-of-charge to those who need it.

If you are wanting to volunteer either locally or be on the deployment team, or if you need help with cleanup efforts, please call Ali at 812-204-3961 or message them on Facebook. You can also make a monetary donation to Samaritan's Purse if you would like to help but can't go out and volunteer.

Here's a quick video about Samaritan's Purse disaster efforts after the TN tornadoes.

