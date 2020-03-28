Sponsors Matching Easterseals Donations Ahead of New Telethon Date

Like so many regularly scheduled spring events, the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville was forced to move or cancel a few of their regular fundraising efforts to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including the annual telethon, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 5th, now scheduled for Sunday, July 19th from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on ABC 25.

Ahead of the new date, Easterseals is asking for advance donations to hopefully minimize the impact the pandemic has on their biggest fundraiser of the year, and are giving you the following options to make those donations from the comfort of home.

Online through the Easterseals website

On the Easterseals Facebook page

By calling the Rehab Center at 812-437-2607

By mail to 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714

Thanks to generous sponsors of this year's telethon, all donations received from Monday, July 13th through the end of the telethon will be matched dollar for dollar. So, if you're only able to give $10, that will be doubled to $20.

Another way you can help is by purchasing a ticket for their annual "Cool Car, Cold Cash Raffe." For the first time in the history of the event, there will be three options to choose from in the event you're the grand prize winner. Those are:

A new 2020 Nissan Versa

A 24 month lease on a new 2020 Nissan Rogue

$15,000 CASH!

A $5,000 second place prize, and $1,000 third place prize will also be given away. Tickets are $50 each or three for $100 and can be purchased Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.by calling 812-474-2348 or 812-437-2607 to pay directly from your checking or savings account, or debit card (no credit cards), mailing a check to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center at 3701 Bellemeade Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714 (again, no credit cards), visiting the Easterseals Rehab Center in person, or by filling out a Google Form.

If you choose to visit the Rehab Center in person, they ask that you call ahead so they can explain the COVID-19 safety precautions they have in place.