Our first blast of winter weather is coming and is bringing with it a little snow and a whole lot of mess. While most schools, as well as some businesses and churches in the Tri-State either close or runn on some sort of delay, chances are you're still expected to be at work on time like any other day. But how do you know what the roads are like so you can adjust your drive time accordingly? If only there were a way. Oh wait, there is.

Most counties across the area have crews that plow and salt the roads which helps, but there are miles and miles of roads in the Tri-State, and things get dicey quickly.

Fortunately, the Transportation Departments of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois all offer online maps that use real-time data from a variety of sources to show you what you can expect when you pull your vehicle out of the driveway or parking spot.

Check it out for yourself by clicking your state name from the list below.

