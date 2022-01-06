Do you have the cold-weather blues? Well, you can warm up this weekend with the Owensboro Fire Department Hose Handlers for a blazin' good time.

RAISIN' MONEY FORE A CAUSE

The Hose Handlers are wives and significant others of the Owensboro Fire Department who have come together to raise money for Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle 2022. They are coming in HOT with a Downtown PubCrawl this weekend and you can totally be a part of it.

ALL THE SIZZLIN' DETAILS

The fun takes place on Saturday, January 8th from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Wristbands are $10 each and you can register by sending your money to the Hose Handlers Venmo @ HoseHandlers, if you are purchasing for more than one person, put their name(s) in the Venmo memo. There are only 200 wristbands available! All participants must pre-purchase to ensure they get a koozie, which you want-pick up your wristbands and Koozie on the day of the event at Don Mario’s. The night will end at Brew Bridge where there will be a drawing for a gift basket which includes 2 tickets to LSB. Even more fun Special Event Rental and Limousine Service will be providing free rides downtown to participating individuals from 5 to 9 at No charge! Just tips!

MEET THE LADIES

Lip Sync Battle is just over a week away and these ladies have teamed up to perform for such a great cause. They work hard for months to prepare it seems only appropriate to tell you who they are:

Cathy Pickrell

Jean Owen

Lori Zolgmann

Emily Zolgmann

Skyler Stewart

Kay Peach