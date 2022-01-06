With an impending Winter Weather Advisory in Owensboro and Winter Storm Warning south of us, the City of Owensboro has issued its first White Flag, and here's what you need to know.

WHITE FLAG

The National Weather Service says conditions merit a White Flag Event due to wind chill factors near and below zero degrees. When the City of Owensboro and the Emergency Management System issues White Flag homeless shelters in our area are asked to place a white flag on their facility's exterior door, to let the community know they have space available to come in out of the elements.

WARMING SHELTER INFO

The Daniel Pitino (501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY) and St. Benedict’s (1001 W 7th St, Owensboro, KY) homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity. Please call these facilities first and ask if you are able. If capacity is exceeded, Owensboro Christian Church 2818 New Hartford Road will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 P.M. to 8:00 A.M.

Transportation: 1. Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime from 6:30 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. White Flag nights. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Rd side. 2. Anytime there is a White Flag event the Owensboro Transit System will offer FREE and provide bus stops near OCC.

Families, women, and women with children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters. Again, OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are at full capacity. The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering to-go meals:

Breakfast 8:00 am (White Flag days only) Lunch Mon-Sat 11:00 am Sunday 2:00 pm Dinner Mon-Sat 5:30 pm Sunday 6:00 pm

Please make sure to follow all COVID protective measures (social distancing, masks, handwashing, quarantine) if you are utilizing a warming shelter as they will be strictly enforced.

White Flag Warming Shelters will be available through Monday.

