How To Block Unknown Callers On Your iPhone and Android

How many times a week do you get calls from unknown callers? It can get pretty annoying, right?

You know those calls aren't anyone important be cause they never even leave a message. Or when they do, it's literally one second long. Chances are it is some kind of scammer. We all get those calls throughout the week and they get old fast.

Sure, you can register your phone number with the FTC's Do Not Call Registry, but let's be honest...they still call. You can also download third party apps and pay them to block calls like this, but who wants to pay money for something like that?

iPhones and Android phones come with built-in features for blocking specific phone numbers, as you may already know. Most mobile carriers offer their own blocking tools as well. Even with that, you still get those annoying calls. Now, I can't eliminate all of them for you, but I can help eliminate all of the unwanted unknown caller phone calls that you may get on a weekly basis.

If you have an iPhone with iOS 13 or higher installed on your iPhone, you have the capability to crack down on unwanted callers. There is a feature on there that will allow you to automatically silence all calls from unknown numbers and only appear if they caller left a voicemail.

Some Android devices also allow you to block all unknown callers. This process may differ depending on the phone, but you most likely have the ability to do this on your Android.

(H/T: PC MAG)

If blocking all unknown callers is something that you'd like to do on your phone, you can see the step by step process on how to do just that on iPhones and Android below.