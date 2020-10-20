You Can Rent An AMC Theater Auditorium For You And Your Friends For $99

Like many, you are probably ready to go back to the movies, but you are worried about COVID-19.

Going to the movies is one of my favorite things to do. I'm so bummed that we missed out on so many Hollywood blockbusters this year because of COVID-19. I'm also saddened that some theaters are having to close their doors because of the lack of new movies being released on top of the COVID-19 protocols. I just really miss going to the movies and I know that I am not alone.

AMC Theaters is doing something really cool for those like myself who would love to go back to the movies with their friends and family. You and 20 of your friends and family can rent out an auditorium at AMC to enjoy private screenings of a range of movies from Halloween classics to family films and new releases. You can rent out an auditorium starting at $99 (plus tax). So if my math serves me right, that's right around $5 per person.

There are several movies that you can choose from to watch on the big screen too. There's something for every group, young and old, to enjoy. Films that you can choose to watch at your private screening at this time include:

“Jurassic Park”

"Hocus Pocus"

"The New Mutants"

"Tenet"

"The Conjuring"

"The Conjuring 2"

"Sonic The Hedgehog"

"Shrek"

"The War With Grandpa"

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

"Monsters Inc."

"2 Hearts"

"Honest Thief"

"How To Train Your Dragon"

"Jumanji: The Next Level"

"The Curse of La Llorona"

It costs $99 to rent older films, and new releases can cost between $149 and $349, depending on the movie and your location.

You might be wondering about concessions at your private screening. According to Fox 59,

Popcorn and candy are not included in the deal, but you can order them in advance. AMC’s concession stands have gone cashless, so you’ll need to have a snack voucher. You can bring your own food, but AMC charges a $250 outside catering fee.

If you'd like more information or would like to rent out an auditorium at AMC, you can get starting by clicking here.

(H/T- Fox 59)