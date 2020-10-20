Evansville Rescue Needing Foster for Dog With Broken Leg

It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville is needing a foster for a dog who currently needs a little extra TLC.

Meet Captain, he's a black and white mixed breed who has had a rough go. He came to It Takes a Village with a femoral fracture. He has gone through surgery, and now is beginning the healing process for his broken leg. It Takes a Village is now looking for a foster to keep him for the next 3 months while he heals up, once he's healed he will be placed up for adoption (but if you happen to fall in love, the good news is foster families get dibs). If you'd like to foster Captain and help him on his journey, you can fill out the foster application through It Takes a Village, here.

If you've ever considered fostering, but weren't sure if it's for you, ,here's what fostering entails.

ITV Rescue will cover all the veterinary expenses as well as crates and any other supplies you will need. If any vetting is necessary while a foster animal is in your care, ITV covers the costs as long as it is ITV that makes the appointment with our veterinarians. All of the ITV animals are altered, dewormed, and vaccinated while in their foster homes, and we do need fosters who are able and willing to work with scheduling! However, we completely understand that a vast majority of our foster families work, so transportation to appointments can be arranged. Because of our limited resources, many foster homes choose to further help the rescue by providing their own food or heartworm/flea prevention. We will provide donated food, however, if requested by the foster.

If you think fostering may be for you, but maybe Captain with his broken leg is a bit more than you would like to take on for your first go, there's plenty of other dogs who need fosters, check out It Takes a Village on Facebook to see some of the dogs looking for foster homes, or send them a message. They'll definitely help you get a foster that is a good fit for your situation.

And of course if fostering isn't for you, you can always help by making a donation to It Takes a Village. You can do that by clicking here.