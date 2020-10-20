The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is a Halloween staple in the Tristate. Every year a new scary and sometimes campy theme is unveiled but for 2020, reality is far scarier than anything our friends at The Zombie Farm could have dreamed up.

The craziness that is 2020 is the reason that the Zombie Farm has made the decision to not offer their usual scare tours or even any special events. They are doing their part to limit the spread of the coronavirus. In a statement on social media (see below) the Zombie Farm said,

This was a difficult decision for us again but the health and safety of our volunteers, customers and community is our first priority.

For those that volunteer with the Newburgh Civitan, community is what it's all about. Community is the reason that they organize, plan and execute the Zombie Farm every year and have for the last 47 years. They care about the community. The proceeds from the annual haunts, which are typically made up of more than 50 actors and staff, all of whom volunteer their time, go to fund the Newburgh Civitan. Any additional funds are then passed along to local organizations like Easterseals and Special Olympics as well as Civitan Research Hospital.

As you can imagine, the inability to host their scare tours is going to hamper the Civitan's ability to donate to those wonderful organizations. Luckily, they have come up with a creative way to still raise funds utilizing the Zombie Farm! Every Thursday - Sunday, now through October 31, 2020 you'll be able to get a no-scare, behind the scenes look at the Zombie Farm. You'll get to see just how the team of volunteers pull everything together to deliver the scares we've all come to crave and how they help the local community that we all love. Your $5 donation will get you in the door for this no-scare, behind the scenes tour but you do need to wear a mask and will be expected to practice social distancing. The Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm can be found at 5466 Vann Road, about a mile past Castle High School in Newburgh.