Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Not Airing on Network TV This Year

For 55 years, it has been an American tradition to watch the Charlie Brown holiday specials on network TV. That tradition is ending in 2020. Good grief!

Peanuts specials won't be airing this year on a free, over-the-air broadcast network for the first time since 1965.

However, don't despair, Peanuts fans! It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be offered on the AppleTV+ streaming platform for free for this fall and winter.

The shows now have an exclusive streaming home on Apple’s subscription-based TV platform. The deal is exclusive, according to Vulture, which means the specials likely won’t air on ABC this holiday season for the first time in decades.

ABC has been the main home of Great Pumpkin and all the major Peanuts specials for the past 20 years, having snatched them away from their original home on CBS in 2000. But Great Pumpkin is not currently on ABC’s advance programming specials through early November.

While I'm glad the beloved Charlie Brown specials I grew up with and couldn't wait to share with my kids will still be available through streaming, it's still not quite won't be quite the same, somehow.

According to a press release, Apple is planning to make some of the classic specials free to all — even non-subscribers — for a limited time. Great Pumpkin will stream outside of the TV+ paywall from October 30 through November 1.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will debut on the Apple platform November 18 and stream for free from November 25 through November 27.

Apple said A Charlie Brown Christmas will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on December 4, and will have a free window from December 11 to December 13.