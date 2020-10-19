Registration Open for “First Day Hike” at Angel Mounds on January 1st

What better way to start what will hopefully be a much better year than by enjoying some fresh air while exploring one of Evansville's historic sites?

The Angel Mounds Historic site on Pollack Avenue has been around for over 1,000 years! According to the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites website, the area was settled by Native Americans between 1000 and 1450 A.D. and was home to more than 1,000 people. The focal point of the site, the mounds, were built over that time "to elevate important buildings."

If you've never explored the historic site in person, or it's been awhile since you have, the First Day Hike on January 1st, 2021 would be the perfect opportunity to do so. According the event information on the Angel Mounds Facebook page, the guided hike will take place through the wooded trails of the site where you'll not only learn more about the history of the site, but how the Native Americans who called it home survived the southern Indiana winters.

Tickets are required in order to be a part of it, however it is free for members and children under the age of 3. Not a member? Then it's only $5 for each adult and $2 per child over the age of 3. You can purchase your tickets at Angels Mounds during normal hours, by calling 812-853-3956, or by emailing angelmoundsshs@indianamuseum.org. The deadline for purchasing tickets is December 30th.

The walk isn't the only thing the site has planned in the coming months. Their Halloween Hullabaloo runs from October 17th through 24th, plus they'll be offering a beekeeping workshop in November, along with other fun events the whole family can enjoy. You can see the complete list of what's coming up on their Facebook page.