Easy Fall After School Snack – Apple Nachos [RECIPE]

There's a lot to love about fall - pretty leaves, snuggly sweaters, pumpkin EVERYTHING! But one of my favorite fall flavors isn't pumpkin - it's apple. I love a crisp flavorful apple and it's even better when it's dressed up.

Since I have been working at home, I can fix a snack for my daughter to enjoy when she gets home from school. She used to grab a mini muffin pack, granola bar, or chips, but this fresh fruit alternative is healthier and tastier.