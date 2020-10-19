Find Out How to Become an Evansville Firefighter at This Saturday’s Open House

Nearly every kid is fascinated by a fire truck. OK, let's be honest, many adults are too, myself included. For some people, that fascination becomes something more. It becomes a desire to not just ride on that fire truck, but to put on the gear, and help people who need it when the time comes. If you or someone you know is one of those people, the Evansville Fire Department is inviting you to come see what they're all about during an open house this Saturday (October 24th, 2020).

The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at the Evansville Fire Department (EFD) Administrative Office at 550 S.E. 8th Street in downtown Evansville, and will give you the opportunity to learn more about the inner workings of not only the Department in general, but also what a day is like at a fire station. You'll also get to see and learn more about the equipment the Department uses when the time comes to fight a fire, or perform a rescue, plus you'll have the chance to speak with current firefighters and administrators who will be more than happy to answer any questions you have about starting a career as a firefighter.

The morning will also feature a more detailed tour inside the Department's headquarters, as well as a free lunch. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions that offer will only be extended to the first 25 people between the ages of 20 and 36 who sign in.

Evansville Fire Department