Abandoned Funeral Home Held Terrifying Secret That Still Haunts Small Town [PHOTOS]

Sometimes truth is way more scarier than fiction. Sure, horror movies are scary, but when the creepy and frightening things REALLY happened, yikes.

For me, the scariest movies are the ones that have a story line that could happen in real life. I guess technically, anything could happen, but some things are more far fetched than others. You know what I mean? Let's just say I'm not a fan of The Exorcist or The Purge. You know, stuff like that.

I came across a story in a Facebook group that celebrates everything paranormal and abandoned. At first, the post got my attention because of the photos. The images were haunting and sent chills down my spine.

The photos are from an abandoned funeral home in North Carolina. Insanely talented photographer, Justin Collins of Peril Photography, took these chilling photos of what was left of the inside of the funeral home. But, the photos aren't the most frightening part. It's the story of what was found two years after it was abandoned.

The funeral home shut down in 2012. After police were called to the abandoned building in 2014, things were found that would effect the residents of a small North Carolina town forever.

[SOURCE: Justin Collins - Peril Photography/WFMY News 2]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app