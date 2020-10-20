Be A Box Of Wine For Halloween To Reflect Your Inner Wino

Halloween won't be the same the year. Things are going to look different. People are trying to figure out social distancing ways to distribute candy to trick or treaters and there won't be any big Halloween parties to dress up for.

My company is holding a virtual get together which will be a chance for me to wear a Halloween costume. It won't be like our usual candy and food fest get together. But, there will still be a contest. Last year I was a Bob Ross painting to my coworkers Bob Ross. The year before, I went rogue and dressed like Edna from The Incredibles. The year before that, I was a character from Orange is the New Black.

This year, shhhhhh, don't tell anybody, because it's going to win the prize for best costume. I'm going to be the Viola/Lake Lady from The Haunting of Bly Manor. It's that great? I already have the hair, and dull lifeless face. All I need is the white night gown. Remember, keep it a secret.

If you are trying to figure out a fun and inexpensive Halloween costume, I found a great idea for you!

Earlier this year, I told you about the Franzia collection of merchandise that includes a backpack designed to hold your favorite box of Franzia wine. Well, now you can be a box of Franzia wine for Halloween.

The Francia boxed wine costume is only $25 and comes in two flavors, Chillable Red and Sunset Blush. Hey, wear the back pack too and you'll be able to fill your own glass of wine out of your spout. **Backpack of wine NOT recommended if you are trick or treating with the kids** Only, if you are attending your work's virtual Halloween party form the comfort of your home. LOL