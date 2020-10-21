Several law enforcement agencies in Indiana will be taking part in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's (DEA) nationwide Drug Take Back Day this Saturday (October 24th, 2020), giving you the chance to get rid of any unused, unwanted, or expired prescriptions you may have in your medicine cabinet.

The goal of the annual event is to help curb, if not eliminate entirely, the theft of prescription drugs that leads to abuse, and sometimes far more tragic situations like death. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, and shared by the the DEA on their Take Back Day website, "9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs," and "a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet."

Saturday's drop off event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. (your local time), and allows you to drop off those prescriptions with law enforcement officers, no questions asked. Using the "Collection Site Locator" feature on the Take Back Day website, and using the downtown Evansville zip code 47708 as the center, I searched a 50 mile radius and found the following drop off locations:

(Click each location for map and directions)

Dubois County

Gibson County

Knox County

Perry County

Spencer County

Vanderburgh County

Warrick County

[Source: U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency]