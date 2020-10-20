The Sanderson Sisters To Reunite for One Night Only Live Stream Event with Elvira

It's October which means it's the season of Hocus Pocus! The 1993 Disney film has become a massive classic over the last two decades. For people like me who grew up in the 90's many of us grew up watching Hocus Pocus every October on the Disney Channel, and it is a movie I loved in my childhood that I still watch into my adulthood. There's been rumors forever of a Hocus Pocus sequel, and while one is in the works there hasn't been any word on if our favorite witches will be back, but we DO know for one night only the trio of witches will be back with special guests.

Coming up on October 30th Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) will be reuniting for In Search of the Sanderson Sisters, a live stream event hosted by the Queen of Halloween herself Elvira.

Here's what the website hosting the livestream event has to say about it:

Join us as Ms. Midler reunites with Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy for "In Search of The Sanderson Sisters, A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover" hosted by Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and featuring:

Glenn Close, Billy Crystal, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Debney, Samantha Diaz, Harry Guinness, Todrick Hall, Jennifer Hudson, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Michael Kors, Adam Lambert, George Lopez, Alex Moffat, Vanessa Shaw, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, John Stamos, Meryl Streep, Kenan Thompson, Sophie von

, and other surprise guests.

Reserve your spot today for our one-hour virtual evening event on Friday, October 30! Your personalized access link will be emailed to you in advance of the event, and we will keep you informed of all the Hocus Pocus fun we have in store leading up to the big night.

If you'd like to purchase a ticket to the livestream event, you can do so by going to NYRP.org. Every year Bette Midler hosts an event called Hulaween, it's usually a Halloween costume gala to benefit the New York Restoration Project (a project Bette founded in 1995). This year since things are a bit different, she'll still be hosting the event, but it's going digital. The event benefits the New York Restoration project which plants trees, renovates gardens, restores parks, and helps New Yorkers have outdoor spaces they can enjoy.