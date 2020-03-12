Hop on the Bunny Express at French Lick Scenic Railway

Hop on board the Easter Bunny Express at the French Lick Scenic Railway!

This event is for children 11 and under. Activities include: hunting for Easter eggs, meeting the Easter Bunny and photo opportunities with the EB himself!

The Easter Bunny Express will depart the French Lick Depot on Sunday, April 5th at 1 pm and then proceed to hop on down the bunny trail tracks.

Plan for approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes on the ride including the egg hunt. In case of inclement weather, the Easter Bunny may decide to hand out eggs to the children on board the train for safety reasons.

Ticket sales for the Bunny Express benefits the Melton Public Library's Summer Reading Program helping more than 1,500 area students improve their reading and literacy skills.

Visit French Lick Scenic Railway - Special Events - Bunny Express for tickets and more information.