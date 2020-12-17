Dogs Will Love These Homemade Chews in their Stocking

This time of year I run all over looking for stocking stuffers. It's really the worst part of being an elf. My dog is pretty easy to shop for - treats and toys! With so many dog treats being unsafe for dog consumption, I'm always kind of iffy on what to get him. So, I decided to make my own. He LOVES sweet potatoes and so when my mom gave me some from her garden I decided to try making him some sweet potato chews. I couldn't believe how easy they were to make. And, he loves them!

Enter your number to get our free mobile app