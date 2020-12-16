Honda Recalls 1.4M US Vehicles For Multiple Issues

Honda has announced a massive recall on over 1.4 million vehicles in the US over drive shaft issues, defective window switches, and software flaws.

Honda has released three separate recalls today on several makes and models over the aforementioned issues. We'll break down the specifics on each recall so you know if your vehicle is affected or not.

Drive Shaft Recall

This Honda recall covers 430,000 vehicles. These vehicles are in 22 states, including Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, where salt is used to clear the roadways during the winter months. Because of this, the drive shaft on the vehicles can break as a result of corrosion. According to Honda, dealers will have to inspect both the left and right drive shafts to see if they need replaced. The replacement parts aren't currently available at the time of this writing. However, owners will receive a notification in the mail by early February with further instructions.

Vehicles included in this recall are:

2012 Honda Civic Hybrid

2007-2014 Honda Fit

2013-2015 Acura ILX

2013 Acura ILX Hybrid

2013-2015 Honda Accord

Power Window Switch Recall

This recall includes around 268,000 Honda CR-Vs from 2002 through 2006. Under this recall, rain water or other spilled liquids can get through the window and enter the power window master switch, which could cause an electrical short or even a fire, according to Honda. At this time, there have been 16 reported fires as a result of this issue.

Owners of the 2002-2006 Honda CR-Vs are advised to take the SUVs in for repairs as soon as they get a recall notice, which should be mailed starting in late January.

Software Recall

Approximately 737,000 vehicles are affected by this software recall in the US. This recall will update software in the Body Control Module (BCM). A programming flaw in the BCM can cause illumination of multiple warning lights on the drivers dashboard including the rear view camera display, turn signals and windshield wipers, some potentially increasing the risk of a crash. According to Honda, owners will be notified in January when they can take their vehicle in for repairs.

Vehicles included in this recall are:

2018-2020 Accord

2018-2020 Accord Hybrid

2019-2020 Insight

Owners can also determine if their specific vehicles are included in the recall by visiting www.recalls.honda.com or by calling (888) 234-2138.