Winter Safety: Prep Your Car or Truck for Cold Weather

With the weather dipping into the teens, now is a good time to make sure that your vehicle is prepped properly. Here are some tips from Ready.gov to keep yourself as safe as possible on your way to the office during frigid and snowy temps.

Winterize your vehicle by checking your antifreeze, brakes, tire pressure and windshield wipers.

Be sure your gas tank is at least half full.

Stock your emergency roadside kit with jumper cables, flairs, etc.

Make sure you have a phone charger in your car.

Toss a blanket or two in your car as well.

Sand or kitty litter are useful for creating traction if you become stuck.

A small food kit could prove helpful as well - non perishable snacks & bottled water.

Be sure that you allow yourself extra time to get from A to B and be safe out there!

