Winter Weather Heading Into Tristate Tonight 12/15

According to the National Weather Service, you may want to bundle up tonight and tomorrow. There is a chance for some "wintery precipitation." In the Special Weather Statement issued by the NWS they say,

Light snow, or a light wintry mix of precipitation is expected to begin later this evening over portions of southern Illinois and southwest Indiana, and possibly last into the morning commute on Wednesday. Although surface and ground temperatures will be marginal, precipitation rates may be briefly strong enough to

create scattered slick spots early Wednesday, especially on

elevated roadways. This will be most likely along and north of the I-64 corridor. Use caution if you plan to travel Wednesday morning.

So if you've got plans that are going to put you out on the road late this evening or in the morning - you know like going to work - you may want to allow yourself some extra time to get where you need to be. Rushing around on slick roads can be a recipe for disaster. Stay safe and bundle up!