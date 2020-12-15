Tri-State Girl Scouts Taking Cookie Sales Online for 2020-2021

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas time (although that's pretty wonderful too). It's the start of Girl Scout Cookie sales! Of course, like with every other aspect of life in 2020, sales will be a little different this year.

In an effort to keep both the Scouts themselves and those they're attempting to sell to safe, the organization is taking sales online this year. To place your order, visit the Cookie Finder feature on the Girls Scouts website, enter your name, e-mail, along with the city and state you live in, and the Girl Scouts will connect you with a Scout in your area to place your order. The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana covers Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

Once you've placed your order, you'll have two options to get your cookies. You can still have the Scout you purchased from deliver the cookies to you like they've done since sales started, which means you'll have to wait until February to get them, or you can choose to have them shipped to your house. The advantage of choosing the second option is that you won't have to wait until February. Your scout will send the order to the bakery who will ship it directly to you as soon as the order is filled. However, with the direct shipping option, there is an addition fee to cover the cost of shipping. How much that is exactly isn't specified on the Scouts website, but if you six or more boxes through the direct shipping option, they'll knock 50% off the shipping cost.

In other Girl Scout Cookie news, the organization is debuting a new flavor this year, Toast-Yay. A cookie described as "full of French toast flavor." It's even shaped like a piece of toast. The Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana was nice enough to drop off a package of the new cookie at the office (along with a box of my favorite, the Peanut Butter Patties, because they know the way to my heart), and they are really good. There's a touch of cinnamon flavor to the shortbread cookie, and a layer of vanilla icing along the bottom that gives it that French Toast taste. I definitely recommend adding a package or two to your order.

I'd also recommend adding a few packages of the S'mores cookie, because those will be discontinued after this year <insert sad face emoji here>.

On Tuesday, Girl Scout CEO, Aimee Stachura joined us by phone to talk about this year's sales, the new Toast-Yay, and how your cookie purchase helps young women right here in the Tri-State become productive members of our community. Hear the entire interview in the player below.