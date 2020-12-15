What Gift Cards Do Teens & Young Adults Want for Christmas?

I have a couple of teens that I need to buy a gift card for Christmas. Problem is, I am not a teen and I don't want to get them some lame-o gift card that they don't want. So, here's what my friends told me would be the best bet. And bonus - some gift cards that you buy at Target are 5% off when you use your Red Card. I included some quick links to buy below.

Local

Flutter in Newburgh

Movie Theater

Bowling

Local coffee shops

Local ice cream parlors

General

Cash Card (But be careful - these usually have a $5 activation fee. Cash works just as well.)

Gas Card

National Chains

Starbucks

Amazon

American Eagle

Dick's Sporting Goods

Academy Sports

Gamestop

Target

Sephora

Ulta

SkyZone