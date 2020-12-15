What Gift Cards Do Teens & Young Adults Want for Christmas?

I have a couple of teens that I need to buy a gift card for Christmas. Problem is, I am not a teen and I don't want to get them some lame-o gift card that they don't want. So, here's what my friends told me would be the best bet. And bonus - some gift cards that you buy at Target are 5% off when you use your Red Card. I included some quick links to buy below.

Local

  • Flutter in Newburgh
  • Movie Theater
  • Bowling
  • Local coffee shops
  • Local ice cream parlors

General

  • Cash Card (But be careful - these usually have a $5 activation fee. Cash works just as well.)
  • Gas Card

National Chains

  • Starbucks
  • Amazon
  • American Eagle
  • Dick's Sporting Goods
  • Academy Sports
  • Gamestop
  • Target
  • Sephora
  • Ulta
  • SkyZone
