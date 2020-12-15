What Gift Cards Do Teens & Young Adults Want for Christmas?
I have a couple of teens that I need to buy a gift card for Christmas. Problem is, I am not a teen and I don't want to get them some lame-o gift card that they don't want. So, here's what my friends told me would be the best bet. And bonus - some gift cards that you buy at Target are 5% off when you use your Red Card. I included some quick links to buy below.
Local
- Flutter in Newburgh
- Movie Theater
- Bowling
- Local coffee shops
- Local ice cream parlors
General
- Cash Card (But be careful - these usually have a $5 activation fee. Cash works just as well.)
- Gas Card
National Chains
- Starbucks
- Amazon
- American Eagle
- Dick's Sporting Goods
- Academy Sports
- Gamestop
- Target
- Sephora
- Ulta
- SkyZone
