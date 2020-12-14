Wine And Dine In These Heated Igloos In Newburgh

Many businesses are getting creative with how they serve their customers this year, and a Newburgh wine bar has something perfect for date night.

We have heard the term "social distancing" one too many times this year, right? Everyone is looking for new ways to entertain themselves all while being safe during this pandemic. Likewise, business have had to restructure the way they operate to meet the COVID protocols. That has lead to everyone, people and businesses alike, getting creative to either enjoy themselves or to stay afloat in 2020.

The Wine Down in Newburgh, Indiana is no exception. They have created something very cool during the pandemic. Something that is not only a safe, socially distanced way to get out, but it is also PERFECT for your next date night. The Wine Down is giving you the opportunity to literally "wine down" in heated igloos!

Yes, they offer heated igloos for you to wine and dine in with your significant other or a group of friends. Guys...trust me on this, you WILL get brownie points for this. Personally, I think this is a great idea! It's something I hope they continue to do even after the pandemic is over. So many people want to dine outside but don't because it is too cold. Problem solved!

Currently they have three igloos, but according to their Facebook page, all are decorated to make you feel at home. While all of the igloos are heated, they still suggest that you dress warmly, but in layers. That way if you get a little too toasty, you can easily get comfortable again. Oh, and you can even bring in your favorite blanket to that you can get nice in cozy inside the igloos.

The Wine Down has specific times set aside for you to reserve your igloo on Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays. You can find out more about these igloos and how to reserve one by clicking here. Before you do, you can take a little peek inside the igloos and see what you can expect at The Wine Down.