Fake Stephen Libs Chocolates Page Attempting to Scam Tri-Staters

Stephen Libs Finer Chocolates are known in the Evansville area for serving up delicious chocolate treats. Unfortunately recently they've been the target of a scam trying to get people's credit information. In a post made to their Facebook page today they said there is a fake Stephen Libs page, and they're attempting to steal people's credit information.

We have been informed that there is a cloned Stephen Libs page asking for credit card information. Please report them. Do not give them any information because it is a scam. It is not from us. Sorry for the inconvenience and confusion. Please share this post to protect others. Thank You!

It's safe to say the real Stephen Libs will not be asking you for any credit information online, especially through their Facebook page. Stephen Libs does however have a website where you can order their treats online, the website StephenLibsChocolates.com is legit, and a safe way to buy their chocolate. They will never ask you for your credit info on Facebook.

Many scams try to take advantage of people's trust. Make sure you don't fall victim to one. Never give your personal information out, and make sure when ordering items online you are using a legit website.

