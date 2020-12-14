My little dog is a picky eater. He barely touches the raw meat diet I feed him and dog food - forgetaboutit. But there's one thing he LOVES - treats! (Especially human treats.) He will knock you over trying to get at your ice cream cone if you don't get him a pup cup. Terrible but he's pretty cute so...

This time of year, my kitchen is filled with lots of yummy human treats but I'd be a bad dog mom if I didn't think about lil Bruiser. So, I found this easy Christmas cookie recipe that he seems to LOVE.

Doggie Approved Christmas Cookies

INGREDIENTS

1 cup flour (I used whole wheat)

1/2 cup peanut butter

1/3 cup pumpkin (or mashed banana or apple sauce)

INSTRUCTIONS

Spray pan with olive or coconut oil and preheat oven to 300 degrees F. Combine pumpkin and peanut butter. Mix til smooth. Slowly add in flour and mix til crumbly. Knead mixture with hands until you form a ball. Roll the dough out to a quarter of an inch thickness on a floured surface. Using cookie cutters, cut out shapes and place cookies on baking sheet. Alternatively, you can roll small cookies into quarter or half dollar size balls and squish down to form more of a cookie shape. Dogs don't really care about Christmas cookie shapes! I had to take the cookie dough scraps, reform into a ball and roll out three more times to use up all the dough. Bake for 30 minutes.

