Okay, so I'm absolutely certain that some of you who are reading this will be turned off by what I'm about to say and that's okay. Trust me, I get it! Recently, I discovered something that I've always considered kind of commonplace in our home is frowned upon by some. That 'something' is buying (and gifting) used items. GASP!

Earlier this year, a friend offered a pre-loved Barbie RV to me and I snatched it up. I gave it to my daughter and she had friends over to play Barbies - they all loved the RV. I mean, it does have a pool! A few days later, one of the dads asked me where I got the RV and I told him it was used. He explained that they were $80 to purchase new and he wanted to get one for his daughter for Christmas. I suggested getting a pre-loved one too from a local kids consignment store. They aren't terribly hard to find. Though very kind about it, he didn't think giving his daughter a used Barbie toy was up his alley.

Now, I will admit that in the past I have purchased a Barbie house and several Barbies from my cousin for my daughter for Christmas. I scrubbed it up, applied some new stickers, and washed and rebraided some doll hair. For the price I would have paid for two new dolls, my girl had a house, Barbies, accessories, and clothes. We also picked up a used PowerWheels toy that looked brand new for her birthday last year.

Buying and gifting used is something I grew up with. My mom picks up fun garage sale finds throughout the year and squirrels them away for Christmas. I never thought it was weird - I thought it was fun! Some of my favorite vintage items have been gifted at Christmas and we would rather scour antique and consignment shops for treasures than go to a big box store any day.

Last year, my bonus daughter mentioned that she wanted a doggie treat camera. She misses her dog during the day and wanted to be able to check in on her. I couldn't believe my luck when I found what she wanted at a thrift store for $5 (new over $100). I bought it and gifted it - she said it was her FAVORITE gift.

So, what do you think? Would you gift used toys, home goods, or clothes for Christmas or only buy new? And let's keep the conversation judgement free because the world is better that way! :)

Here are some of my favorite thrift stores in the tristate. What are yours?