This New Nerf Gun Makes me Want to be a Kid for Christmas 2020

As I get older, I find that I am getting more and more jealous of young kids. Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with the fact that adulting is hard. No, I’m jealous of young kids today because of the insanely awesome toys that companies keep rolling out. Take what Nerf is doing for example.

When I was a kid there were about five or six different versions of the Nerf gun. Today, it seems like there are hundreds. Okay, maybe not hundreds but you know what I mean. Now, imagine how I did feel when I saw that Nerf also has a Star Wars line of weapons. Yeah, I nerded out a bit. Anyway, included in that line of Nerf guns is a new rifle that just so happens to be a big part of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.

It’s called the “NERF Star Wars Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster”. Before you even ask, yes, you can get it on Amazon. But it is a bit pricey for a toy. The “Amban Phase Blaster” will cost you $120. Hey, at least it’s a heck of a lot cheap than the new Xbox or Play Station.

This Nerf gun is four feet long and has a light-up scope with, apparently, “accurate” sound effects. Look you had me at Nerf. No need for the hard sell here. However, it does only shoot one foam dart at a time. So, there is that to consider. But if you do have a Star Wars fan in your family, I think they would be more than happy with this new toy. So, I’ll say you are welcome in advance for helping you out in regards to your Christmas shopping.