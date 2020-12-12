Former Israeli Space Security Chief Confirms Aliens Exist

Earlier this year, the United States Government not only admitted that UFOs are real, but they released videos of US Military pilots interacting with them. But people just kind of shrugged it off. Which based on everything we've been going through this year, with COVID-19 and its fallout, you can kind of see how that happened.

But now the alien admissions have gone up a notch. Haim Eshed, a man who spent decades at the top of Israeli government space programs, is spilling the beans on the truth about aliens.

Eshed is the co-founder of the Israel Space Agency, ran the country's space program for 30 years, and won the Israel Security Award three times. His resume is incredible and pretty dialed into this exact subject. If anyone knew about these details, it would be this guy.

The big story comes from an interview with The Jerusalem Post, and the details he provides are pretty explosive. He says that not only have humans been working with aliens for years, but they have agreements in place with world leaders. His claims say that the reason aliens have remained hidden is that humanity "isn't ready" for this knowledge.

Some of his biggest claims revolve around President Donald Trump and a secret base on Mars.

Eshed said that President Trump was prepared to tell the world about the existence of aliens, and the agreements that governments have with them but was stopped by a "galactic"' government. Additionally, he claims that there's a secret base, that is under the surface of Mars, that has American representatives inside it.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Again, this guy's credentials check out. But he's 87-years-old, and many have pointed out that he might just be going crazy. Eshed seems to know that would be the response. He told The Jerusalem Post:

"If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized, today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing."

So what should we believe right now? The US Government seemed to get close to admitting to aliens when they confirmed UFOs existed. Was that part of the "Trump is going to tell everyone about aliens" claim? The thing about a base on Mars seems odd, but this guy does have the type of resume that makes you seriously consider the idea.