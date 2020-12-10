Generous Secret Santa Will Match Your Donations To Warrick Humane Society

Vasyl Dolmatov

The pandemic has left a lot of our favorite non-profits, including those in the local animal rescue community short on funds. Because of Covid-19, many have not been able to host their regular annual fundraisers that they rely on to make it through the year. Luckily for one local non-profit animal rescue, a Secret Santa of sorts has stepped up to help.

A very generous person has offered to match all donations made to the Warrick Humane Society dollar for dollar up to $5,000 now through December 31st. Not only are they matching everything up to $5,000 but if Warrick Humane Society can raise more than $5,000, even if it's just $5,001, the anonymous donor will give them another $5,000. That means WHS has the potential to raise $15,000+ between now and the end of the year. So how can you help? By making a donation of course! Donations can be made by cash, check, credit card, Paypal or Facebook and the anonymous donor will match them up to the first $5,000. For details on how to donate via Paypal, visit WarrickHumaneSociety.org. If you'd prefer to mail a donation, you can send it to 5722 Vann Road, Newburgh IN, 47630. And you can find the link to donate via Facebook in the post below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: Warrick Humane Society
Categories: Animals, Christmas, Evansville News, Fundraising, Newsletter, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top