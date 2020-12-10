The pandemic has left a lot of our favorite non-profits, including those in the local animal rescue community short on funds. Because of Covid-19, many have not been able to host their regular annual fundraisers that they rely on to make it through the year. Luckily for one local non-profit animal rescue, a Secret Santa of sorts has stepped up to help.

A very generous person has offered to match all donations made to the Warrick Humane Society dollar for dollar up to $5,000 now through December 31st. Not only are they matching everything up to $5,000 but if Warrick Humane Society can raise more than $5,000, even if it's just $5,001, the anonymous donor will give them another $5,000. That means WHS has the potential to raise $15,000+ between now and the end of the year. So how can you help? By making a donation of course! Donations can be made by cash, check, credit card, Paypal or Facebook and the anonymous donor will match them up to the first $5,000. For details on how to donate via Paypal, visit WarrickHumaneSociety.org. If you'd prefer to mail a donation, you can send it to 5722 Vann Road, Newburgh IN, 47630. And you can find the link to donate via Facebook in the post below.