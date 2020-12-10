I Tried a McRib for the First Time – Here’s What I Thought

I realize that headline may come as a shock to you and others who anxiously wait for McDonald's to bring its famous sandwich back to menus the moment it disappears, so before you hit me with all the "What?!?!," "How?," "Why?," "Are you human?," "Did your parents not love you enough as a child?," and "Do you need a hug?" questions. Let me at least try to explain myself.

When I go to a restaurant, 99.5% of the time I'm going there because they have one, or a few, particular items I like, and I'm in the mood for it in that moment. For example, when I'm craving chicken wings it's Buffalo Wild Wings Mango Habanero wings. When I'm in the mood for McDonald's, its either because I'm in the mood for a cheeseburger, a quarter-pounder with cheese, or Chicken McNuggets. Sometimes it's because I'm in the mood for their fries which are hands down the best by far (don't @ me).

Now, that doesn't mean I won't deviate and try something different or new from time to time. The thing is, in those instances, it doesn't quite satisfy the craving like my go-to item. It's not an issue with whatever food I choose instead, it's completely because I forced myself out of my comfort zone when I should have just stuck with what I went there craving in the first place (yes, I'm totally pulling the, "it's not you, it's me" argument in regards to food). Hence the reason I've never had a McRib until recently. Again, it's nothing against the sandwich. I like pork, barbecue sauce, and onions. It was just never the reason I was going to McDonald's when I pulled into the drive-thru.

Remember those questions I rattled off at the beginning I thought you may be thinking? They were pretty much the response I got from Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin when I told him I had never had one after he shared his excitement for the sandwich's return during this year's 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive. After his flabbergastedness subsided, he said, and I quote, "Well, we're going to fix that." And fix it we did. On the final day of the Toy Drive, Chief walked into our broadcast tent at the east side Walmart with a bag from McDonald's across the street. In it were a few McRibs. One for him, a couple for some other people on site, and one for me. I opened the box, and took my first bite...

Did I finish the whole thing? Yes. Will I ever eat another one? Yes. It may not happen while its currently available, but I did find it tasty enough to add it to my options whenever I make a future pit stop at the Golden Arches.