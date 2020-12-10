Handsome Ralph Reminds You To Get Your Pets Microchipped

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society!

He is SO handsome and photogenic!

Handsome Ralph is up for adoption NOW! Fill out adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Good News form the Happy Tails Resale Shop!

The Happy Tails Resale Shop is opening the next two Fridays!!! In addition to Saturdays!! Some stuff is brand new. I am always flabbergasted at the quality stuff we get in. Open 10-4 Friday, 8:30-3:00 Saturday... this weekend and next weekend. Masks required. We do take credit/debit cards.

VHS announces new texting campaign: Do you... give a crap about animals? If so, text the word Poop to 26989 to help them continue shoveling you-know-what into 2021! You can even set up a monthly donation or sign up for round-ups, donating spare change from all your credit or debit card purchases!

Going on NOW!

VHS/Facebook

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org