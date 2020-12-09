Enjoy a Social Distance Visit with Santa in Henderson Saturday

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to do everything differently this year, including how we interact with the star of Christmas, jolly ol' St. Nick himself, Santa Claus. Many places have figured out ways to let children see and chat with the Head Elf in a safe, socially distant way including Eastland Mall and the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District. Taking their cues from these and other organizations, two Henderson businesses have also come up with a unique way for kids to tell Santa how good they've been this year and what they hope he'll put under the tree Christmas morning.

Alotta Fun 4U2 Entertainment along with Butler Apothecary will host Santa and his workshop inside a storefront window display at 215 North Main Street in Henderson from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., and again from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. This will keep him and those coming to visit him safe. The window front display gives your family the opportunity to get a photo with him from outside the window, and kids will be able to talk with him through the use of a walkie-talkie which I think is a really cool idea. What kid (or adult) doesn't like using a walkie-talkie? There will also be a mailbox set up outside where your kids can leave Santa a handwritten note to read later.

The event isn't only an opportunity for the kids to see Santa in person, Allota Fun 4U2 and Butler Apothecary will also be taking donations of new socks, gloves, and hats for all ages they'll in turn offer to families in need. Those donations can also be dropped off at Butler Apothecary next door to Santa's temporary workshop.

If you and your family would like to spend a little more time with Santa, or have professional pictures taken of your kids and St. Nick, instead of whatever kind of picture your phone takes, the businesses are allowing you to do so, however appointments for both are required and can be set by calling Donna Shaner at 573-579-1359.

