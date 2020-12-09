Evansville Church Collecting Sleeping Bags for the Homeless

The holidays are always the perfect time to take a step back and be grateful for what you have. It's also a good time to lend a hand to those who aren't as fortunate. One Evansville church is hoping you'll help them do just that for the city's homeless population.

Catalyst Church on the west side is currently looking to collect new or slightly used sleeping bags they will then turn over to the city's homeless shelters so they can make sure those with no place to go have a way to stay warm.

As Catalyst notes in a post on Facebook asking for the bags, despite our area having a few shelters for the homeless to go, "many homeless choose to sleep on the street" for whatever reason.

The church's goal is to collect 100 sleeping bags by Sunday, December 20th (2020). You can drop off your donation at the church located at 3232 Claremont Ave Evansville (click for map) any time night or day. If you drop off during daytime hours, they ask you sit your sleeping bag donation right inside the front door. If it's after hours, or that door is locked, they'll have a large tub to the right of the main entrance where you can leave your donation.

The church will also accept monetary donations in the event you don't have time, or aren't quite comfortable being in a crowded store right now (which is totally understandable), and they'll gladly do the shopping for you. Those donations can be made online through the church's website.

[Source: Catalyst Church on Facebook]