Newburgh Woman Makes A ‘Giving Wall’ For Those in Need

During this time of fear anxiety, due to the pandemic, we are all searching for ways to feel better. There is no better way to get a jolt of happiness that to give to someone in need.

I truly believe that because I have experienced it myself. Experts would agree that when you are feeling down you should volunteer in your community. Give of your time to this around you. According to The Greater Good Science Center,

These good feelings are reflected in our biology. In a 2006 study, Jorge Moll and colleagues at the National Institutes of Health found that when people give to charities, it activates regions of the brain associated with pleasure, social connection, and trust, creating a “warm glow” effect.

Janet Richard is the woman who decorated her entire yard, for Halloween, in a Harry Potter Theme. Remember her? She plans on doing it next year too, but with a different theme. She made so many people happy by simply putting amazing decorations in her downtown Newburgh yard. And now she has gone a step further.

Janet has put up The Giving Wall along the rock wall on the sidewalk in front of her house. The is wall is a wonderful idea during this very difficult time. Now, more than in recent times, so many around us are struggling financially. Even the little things we take for granted can be unattainable when you are desperate.

I asked Janet abut the wall. Why she did it and what she was thinking when she decided to hang the wire and put out the clothes pins and baggies.

This is what she had to say...

This is the first year but I would like to continue it every year. What gave me the idea was when I bought my historic home I wanted it to be a special place for everyone. I wanted to share it with the community. The Halloween decorations has been a success every year and brings joy to others. I have been trying to come up with something for the Christmas season and that is how the Giving Wall was created. Especially with the way 2020 is going I thought maybe a giving wall would help bring people together. What better way to celebrate Christmas then for a community to come together as a whole and help others. So far it has been a huge success. People are taking things from the way and others are adding. I am working now on getting hats and gloves for area kids that don’t have any. The wall is just a seed starting to sprout. I am hoping I can help it grow. Take a look at the The Giving Wall.

I love this so much. Thank you, Janet for your kind heart and giving spirit.

Set up a Giving Wall in your community. #BeMoreLikeJanet

