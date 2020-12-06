[UPDATED] Crown Royal Whisky & Cola and Peach Tea Canned Drinks Send Internet Into Frenzy

If it's on the internet it must be true, right?

Thousands of people on Facebook are hoping that these canned Crown Royal mixed drinks are the real thing, but outside of this random photo on social media, they are nowhere to be found.

I tried Googling the Whisky & Cola and Peach Tea flavors to no avail and then I shot over to the Twitter machine where I may have found my answer.

2020 has definitely given us a LOT of free time and clearly, someone had time to more than likely print out a fake label and stick it onto an aluminum can. You can definitely see the gap between the rim of the can and the label—something that a company like Crown Royal wouldn't half-step on.

For what it's worth, it's also inconsistent and super DIY-looking when you really zoom in on the shoddy adhesive work.

If there is any glimmer of hope, someone claimed to have found a link to three flavors on Facebook, but instead of wasting your time looking for these fantasy mixed drinks, you may as well take that time to go ahead and mix your own Crown Royal cocktail.

Viral Facebook Photo

If anything, the hype should at least make Crown Royal consider some type of limited edition pre-mixed canned options. In the meantime, they do have plenty of flavored whiskies available for purchase so you can easily emulate these viral flavors.

UPDATE: A very trusted source tells me that these Crown Royal canned drinks are "confirmed" and scheduled to arrive at their warehouse at the end of this month. Cola, Peach, and Apple are reportedly going to be available at local grocery stores. The same source mentioned that the shelf tags are already up at some stores.

If you folks find anything confirming their arrival, let me know. I'm gonna go make a drink.