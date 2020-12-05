Kentucky Cookie Dough Shop Now Serving Christmas Tree Cake Cookie Dough!

Edible cookie dough itself is delicious. Pair that with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes...game changer!

There's a cookie dough shop not too far from Evansville in Paducah, Kentucky called Dough & Co. They serve a variety of edible cookie dough, ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, cheesecakes and so much more. All of that sounds great. I mean how can you go wrong with delicious treats like that, right?

Well, Dough & Co. just announced a new cookie dough treat that they will be serving this holiday season that, if you know me, is right up my alley. Christmas Tree Cake Cookie Dough! Can you say "socially distanced road trip"?!

According to their recent post, the Christmas Tree Cake Cookie Dough is "Cake Batter loaded with Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, White Chocolate Chips, Sprinkles and Buttercream."

Oh, I want it so bad!!!

Everyone who knows me knows about my obsession with Christmas Tree Cakes. Nothing puts me in the holiday spirit quite like they do...with the exception of Jeff Foxworthy's "Redneck 12 Days of Christmas"...but I typically enjoy those together. Something about those little Christmas tree-shaped cakes with the green sprinkles gives me an overwhelming sense of joy. Throw in some cookie dough, which is also a welcomed treat, and this might be the Merriest Christmas of them all!

If you're on the fence about making a 2 1/2 hour road trip just for Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Cookie Dough, here's an idea for you. Go to Paducah, get the cookie dough, put it in a cooler so it doesn't melt, drive about 30 minutes or so to Patti's 1880's Settlement and check out their annual Festival of Lights for Christmas! See, a perfect holiday road trip! You're welcome!