EVV Philharmonic to Stream Annual Peppermint Pops Show This Year

It's been a year, to say the least. A lot of things have been canceled or moved to accommodate the current situation we find ourselves in. Luckily, the Evansville Philharmonic will STILL be putting on its yearly Peppermint Pops Christmas show. This year, however, the show can be viewed from the comfort of your own home. But I will let Roger Kalia, the Philharmonic's music director and conductor, tell you a bit more about his year's show.

