As you know, we here at Townsquare Media, and basically everyone else, in the entire world, are huge fans of Evansville Police Officer Phil Smith. Now, the city of Evansville is fortunate enough to have him step into the hard to fill shoes of retired Assistant Chief of Police, Chris Pugh, after the first of the year.

Here is the EPD Facebook post announcing his promotion.

I can't say enough about how happy I am that he has been appointed this position. Phil is so deserving of all of the good that comes to him. He is someone who truly loves Evansville and everyone that lives here. His dedication to his community, especially the youth of Evansville, is truly incredible. In his efforts to bring people together, he is tireless.

We all have personally seen him in action, whether it be Coffee with A Cop, Cops Connecting With Kids, the 911 Gives Hope For the Holidays Toy Drive, Guns and Hoses and so many other charity events. He is like a rockstar at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Kids and adults alike are around him just to get some of the positive vibes that Phil exudes.

Phil Smith is a positive force to be reckoned with that will continue to make an incredible impact on our city. The sky is the limit for this amazing man. We are so lucky to have him as our new Evansville Police Department, Assistant Police Chief.

CONGRATULATIONS, PHIL!!!