Coffee Addicts Might be Offended by what this New Study has Found

Don’t you hate it when someone wants to question your loyalty to something? I know I do. So, I guess you can say I was a little, for lack of a better word, thrown off when I saw that my coffee addiction came into question.

Coffee is apparently one of the most studied objects on Earth. It seems every few months there is a new study that suggests something different about the delicious black drink. This time, however, it doesn’t necessarily go in the favor of us coffee addicts. Because we (not to sound like a broken record here) apparently aren’t addicted to the taste of coffee but the caffeine that is in it. I don’t know about you but I am officially offended.

This study was conducted by addiction researchers at Friedrich Schiller University Jena in Germany. Basically they “discovered” that coffee is kind of used as the scapegoat of our caffeine addiction. Again, I am offended that someone would make this assumption. Anyway, according to the study, most frequent coffee drinkers don’t get overly excited about tasting our coffee. We just like that nice buzz that lasts for a couple of hours after drinking two to three cups.

Now, in my humble opinion, this is a bold statement to make. Most people I know that drink quite a bit of coffee actually like the taste of it. Yes, this does mean they like the taste of plain black coffee. (Get your creamers and sugars out of here) I am generalizing a bit but I think that we loyal coffee drinkers don’t get a caffeine fix from any other substance. So, my question is, is the caffeine in coffee just that effective or am I missing something here? Probably. But then again, I’m no scientist. Just a guy who really likes his coffee.