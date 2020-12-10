This Holiday Season #DOYOURPART to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Every Christmas since infancy, I've spent the entire month of December running from performance to performance, holiday party to holiday party, driving myself nuts to get my house ready for our own parties, doing good will toward man, and in my adult years have also taken on the role as Chief Christmas Fairy in Charge at home. It's exhausting. This year will look different.

We aren't going to performances. We aren't going to parties. We might not even get to exchange gifts with the family. It's a little calmer but it's also sad. Everyone has their own opinion on wearing masks, seeing loved ones, and this virus in general. Me personally... I'll do whatever it takes to keep everyone safe and move this virus along as quickly as possible.

Here at Townsquare Media, we want to encourage everyone to #DOYOURPART this holiday season. And, hopefully, next year all our troubles will be out of sight.