‘Indiana Jones 5’ Still Moving Forward, Harrison Ford Is Its Only Indy

The project’s almost as old as that knight in the temple in Indiana Jones in the Last Crusade and Steven Spielberg’s no longer directing the darn thing, but supposedly, Indiana Jones 5 is still moving forward. Spielberg’s since been replaced by director James Mangold, who is also writing the screenplay for the film.

Series producer Frank Marshall says he hasn’t seen Mangold’s script yet — but he did confirm in a recent interview with Den of Geek that work is still progressing on the project. He also noted that even though series star Harrison Ford will be 80 years old when Indy 5 opens in theaters (assuming it does come out on schedule with no additional interruptions), that the film contains just one Indy, the original model. As Marshall put it:

There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with.

Who knows what the final product will look like — who knows if there will even be a final product, given the way development on Indy 5 has gone so far — but you have to love the audacity of making an action movie about an 80 year old archaeologist. People complained that Ford was getting too old to play Indiana Jones when Spielberg directed Kingdom of the Crystal Skull 12 years ago. And this new movie isn’t due in theaters until July 29, 2022 at the very earliest. It the movie does happen, Harrison Ford’s stunt doubles are gonna get quite a workout.

Gallery — The Best Classics We Watched For the First Time in 2020: