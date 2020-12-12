Princeton IN 4 Year Old Gets Comb Stuck In Hair and Reaction Is Hilarious [VIDEO]

We've all done it. Got something stuck in our hair. Whether it's something sticky, a hairdryer (yes, a hairdryer - I'll explain in a bit), or a brush or comb. We have all had it happen and then wondered HOW it happened.

This is exactly what happened to one of the most, if not the most, adorable little girls in Princeton, IN. After she recently had it cut more like a big girl, four year old, Lydia was combing her beautiful hair, like big girls do, and that's when things started going south. She started out fine, she only grabbed a small piece to comb. But, then she started to twist the comb and, well, we all know how THAT ended up.

See Lydia, and her mom and dad, react to the predicament she had put herself into. It's too cute. The video is shot sideways, so bare with her as she is doing a selfie video AND trying to comb her hair. I see hairstyle tutorials in Lydia's future. LOL

I love this so much. I reached out to her mom, Beth, and asked if I could share it with you. The video brings back memories of my own hair mishaps, like getting countless brushes and combs stuck in my long hair over the years or cutting my own bangs at 3 years old. Well, I don't really remember doing it, just hearing the stories about the incident that left me with very short bangs.

I even, (told you I would tell you in a bit), got my long hair stuck in a blown dryer. A few of the long strands got stuck in the motor of the dryer. Needless to say, there was a boring smell, I was minus some hair and I had to buy a new hair dryer.

Now, after 50 years, I think I have pretty much masters the tools to style my hair. Although, I DO have a bit of PTSD when it comes to hair dryers. I can totally relate to Lydia and offer her some encouragement and hope for her hair saying future.