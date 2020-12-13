How to Bring Holiday Cheer to Boonville Nursing Home Residents Through “Adopt-A-Grandparent” Program

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, the 2020 holiday season will be unlike any most of us have experienced in our lifetimes. Thanks to the threat of spreading COVID-19 to family members who are considered in the high risk group for contracting a severe case of the virus, usually large gatherings will be downsized, held over a video conferencing program, or cancelled all together just to be safe. It can certainly make you feel sad just thinking about it. For residents at Transcendent Healthcare of Boonville, it's the feeling they've been dealing with since March when they were essentially isolated from the outside world. That's why the staff is asking for your help in lifting their spirits by sending them some Christmas cheer.

In a post on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon, the nursing home announced their "Adopt-A-Grandparent" program encouraging you to provide a gift or two for one of their residents who won't be able to see their families this year, or have no family, which they say is the case for many of those in their care.

If you'd like to participate, simply call the Activities Department at 812-897-1375. If you're not sure exactly what can of gift the residents would like, I'm sure the staff will gladly give you a few ideas so grab something while your out shopping for others on your list.