You Can Watch Santa And His Reindeer Live At The North Pole. Here’s How!

Here's another fun way to get your kids excited about Christmas!

With Christmas being next week, you know Santa is getting ready for the big night. He's checking his list (twice), supervising the elves to make sure the toys are ready for distribution, and he is getting his reindeer ready for their sleigh ride around the world.

Santa is getting pretty high tech now because he's now giving you and your children a look at what he's up to. Your kids can watch Santa with his reindeer live on camera from The North Pole. It's just one more way for your family to get into the Christmas spirit.

This live feed from the North Pole allows you to watch Santa feed his reindeer, and even just watch the reindeer play, sleep and enjoy their time leading up to Christmas. On top of that, Santa Claus himself will even read your kids some Christmas stories on the live feed.

The live camera feed is free, so you can show your kids what's going on at the North Pole with Santa and his reindeer anytime. Due to certain standards and practices, you won't be able to get a look inside of Santa's workshop. The elves are also a little camera shy. However, if you want to make a donation to Santa, you can pay as little as $5 and have unlimited access to all of Santa’s videos. These videos include things like story time and other fun experiences with Santa. Plus, you can add your child's name to the nice list for it to be displayed on the videos as well.

If you send your letter to Santa there’s a chance he’ll read it on the show! Send letters to:

Santa Claus

2706 E. Stevenson Lk. Rd.

Clare, MI 48617

You can watch the Live Reindeer Cam on Facebook or you can visit their website to see the videos and make a donation by clicking here.