These WHS Puppies Have Christmas Vacation Names and It’s Awesome

When it comes to Christmas movies, there's one that makes me laugh year after year, Christmas Vacation. It's a staple in my house, every year my husband and I make it a point to make eggnog and pour it into our moose glasses (well they're just regular glasses, but one day we'll actually have the moose ones) and watch National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. It doesn't matter how many times we've watched it, the movie is just as funny as the year before.

I know many other families have a Christmas Vacation tradition as well, so when I saw the names on the latest litter from Warrick Humane Society, I HAD to share them with you.

Here's what Warrick Humane Society said about the pups on Facebook:

Meet our Christmas Vacation litter! Mom is a small cattle dog mix. We do not know what dad was. They are 10 weeks old and will be spayed/neutered Friday and ready for their forever homes after that! If you’re interested in pre adopting, please fill out an application on our website.