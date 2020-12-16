SWIRCA in Desperate Need of Toilet Paper for Supply Pantry

To say 2020 has thrown a ton of curveballs at us since March is huge understatement. One of those is what I call "The Great Toilet Paper Shortage" we experienced earlier this year. While supplies appear to be better these days, finding it at your local store can be, for lack of a better term, a crap shoot. Sometimes you get lucky and they have the good stuff in stock, other times they may only have the cheap, one-ply you can see through. Or worse yet, they have none at all, and you know you're down to your last roll at home causing a fear-inducing pucker, if you get what I'm saying. As bad as that feeling can be for those of us capable of going from store to store to try and find it, imagine what it's like for those who don't have the ability to do so like senior citizens, or those with disabilities. Fortunately for those individuals, the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging (SWIRCA) is there to help through their Food and Supply Pantry. However, in order to provide it, they have to have it. And right now, they don't.

The non-profit put out a request on the Facebook and Twitter accounts Wednesday morning saying they were in "desperate need of toilet paper" for the pantry and the clients they serve, and asking if you would be willing to donate some.

Packages can be dropped off at their location at 16 West Virginia Street in downtown Evansville, just off North Main Street during regular business hours. If you'd prefer not getting to close to people, they will have a cart set up outside their Activity Center entrance near their small parking lot giving you the opportunity for a "contactless donation."

So, if you're doing some shopping over the next few days, and the store you're in has toilet paper in stock, grab an extra pack and drop it off. SWIRCA will make sure those who need it, get it. They're also in need of "2XL, 3XL, and 4XL disposable briefs" if you want to pick up a pack of those too.

Visit the SWIRCA website to learn about other ways you can help.

[Source: SWIRCA on Facebook]